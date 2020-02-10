Why Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Are Raising Eyebrows After the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

What's really going on between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse?

The Riverdale co-stars, who have been dating on and off for the past few years, raised eyebrows on Sunday night when they decided to pose separately at the star-studded Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills after the 2020 Oscars. Though it's known that the celebs like to keep their romance pretty private, Lili, 23, and Cole, 27, have posed together for major red carpet events in the past, like the Met Gala. So, their decision to pose separately has sparked speculation about their relationship status.

"Lili and Cole arrived around the same time but did not see them hangout together," a source tells E! News, adding that Cole spent most of his time at the bash with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, and Dylan's girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin. "Cole and Dylan stuck together majority of the night with Barbara but did not see any interactions between them and Lili."