Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 4

Drum roll, please!

Earlier this month, Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry announced that her family was growing when she revealed that she's expecting her fourth child.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," the reality TV star shared on Instagram. "This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way! @Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating. There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too."

Today, the 27-year-old shared to E! News that she and her partner Chris Lopez are expecting a son!

In a statement to E! News, Lowry shared that although she's "never found out the sex of the baby before the birth," there was something different about this pregnancy so she decided to find out.

"We are so excited, there's just something so special about a mother and her sons," Lowry added.