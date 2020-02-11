Best Deals From Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

Steve Heap/Canopy / Getty Images Plus
by Katherine Riley | Tue., Feb. 11, 2020 4:30 AM
Steve Heap/Canopy / Getty Images Plus
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who's ready for a long holiday weekend? We know we are! And you savvy shoppers know that holiday weekends = mega sales! 'Tis the time of year retailers like Walmart are clearing out their winter goods, and you can score deep discounts on boots, sweaters and coats, plus appliances, home tech and more.
So treat yourself to a little retail therapy with the Walmart deals below.
A friendly reminder that you can shop premium beauty brands at Walmart. And when Burberry perfume is 60% off? Stock up at this price!
A 32-inch LED TV for under $100? Yes, please. This one has 3,300+ five-star reviews too. Snap up this deal while it lasts!
This professional hair dryer uses infrared heat that penetrates inside of each strand for less damage, eliminating frizz and adding shine. Did we mention it's 25% off? Sold!
Whether you're looking to score an Apple Watch for yourself or your valentine, this is a great deal on the ultimate activity tracker.
Oh, Magic Bullet, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. We love you for the amazing green smoothies you make us every morning. We love you for the boozy slushies you make us on weekends. And we love that we can easily pop you in our bag to take with us on vacations. So when you're 50% off, count us doubly in love.
Check out Walmart's spring collections from Scoop and Sofía Vergara too!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?