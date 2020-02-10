Let It Glow With Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's impossible to miss gifted singer and actress Idina Menzel wherever she goes, but she really turned up the volume on last night's 2020 Oscars red carpet! In collaboration with makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen, Menzel had a glow that played up her natural beauty in the best of ways.

"The inspiration for Idina's look tonight came from her classic fuchsia dress and the epicness of the Academy Awards," VanLeeuwen tells E! News exclusively. "We wanted her look to be simple and elegant."

To create her look, VanLeeuwen partnered with No7 for both Menzel's skincare and makeup for the evening. VanLeeuwen says the entire line is fantastic, but adds, "My favorite products are the No7 Protect and Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation, which instantly smooths and blurs lines and wrinkles, and also the No7 The Full 360 Mascara, which has an amazing volumizimg defining effect."