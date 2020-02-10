Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are An Award-Worthy Trio at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt third wheeled Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Fresh off his Best Supporting Actor win at the 2020 Oscars, Pitt headed to the Vanity Fair after-party for an evening of well-deserved celebrations. There, while working the room at the star-studded bash, the movie star stopped to hang out with pals Kardashian and West, who turned the evening into a date night. "Kim, Kanye and the rest of the family arrived at the same time as Brad and were all at the entrance of the party," an insider told E! News. "Brad immediately said hello to Kim and Kanye. Kim and Kanye had huge smiles on their faces and the three of them were laughing together."

In pictures taken inside the annual festivities, the 56-year-old can seen enjoying his time with the Jesus Is King rapper, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and his co-star Margaret Qualley.