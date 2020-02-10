Oscar Winner Laura Dern's Red Carpet Lip-Plumping Secret

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Though she always looks stunning, Oscar winning actress Laura Dern really brought out her A game on the Academy Awards red carpet last night. If you thought she looked especially luminous, you're right! Certainly part of that is thanks to good genes, but she also collaborated with celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass to get her ready for the biggest night of award season. And that meant using a special lip plumping red carpet secret: the NuFACE Fix.

"NuFACE Fix is the perfect way to prep the lips for a red-carpet-ready pout," Bass tells E! News exclusively. "The microcurrent technology creates fuller-looking lips without needles and smooths fine lines in just a few minutes!"