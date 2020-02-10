Maria Bello Announces She’s Engaged to Domonique Crenn at Oscars After Party

She's found the love of her life.

Last night, the celebrities were out in full force celebrating the 2020 Oscars. From the actual show to the after parties, there was big career news all around, but NCIS actress Maria Bello was celebrating some personal news—she's engaged! The actress and chef Domonique Crenn hit the red carpet to spill all the details to E! News.

"Yes, it's been news I've heard tonight that yes we are engaged," Bello excitedly shared with E! News on the red carpet. "We got engaged on December 29th in Paris. We're very excited about this new chapter." Crenn couldn't help but chime in on the exciting news herself saying, "I'm extremely happy."

The actress revealed that she's been in the industry for a longtime, but this is the first partner she's been able to really share and enjoy her success with. "It's cool to be out together in Hollywood doing this thing I've been doing for 25 years, but with somebody I really enjoy doing it with," she shared about the evening.