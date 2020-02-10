Vote For Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Oscars

And that's a wrap on awards season!

Last night at the 2020 Oscars, we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, directing, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind few months of award ceremonies.

It was an evening full of great moments and surprises (Bong Joon-ho winning four Oscars! Taika Waititi winning an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hiding that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) and it all kicked off with an amazing red carpet.

The ladies truly brought it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.

A few of the women literally glistened on the carpet, such as when Sandra Oh dazzled in a rose gold gown or when Janelle Monáeblinded us with a dress embellished with 170,000 crystals.

We also saw some of the stars turn heads in rich hues, like Mindy Kaling's canary yellow dress or Florence Pugh's tiered teal number that perfectly matched her heels.