Vote For Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 8:48 AM

And that's a wrap on awards season!

Last night at the 2020 Oscars, we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, directing, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind few months of award ceremonies.

It was an evening full of great moments and surprises (Bong Joon-ho winning four OscarsTaika Waititi winning an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hiding that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) and it all kicked off with an amazing red carpet.

The ladies truly brought it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.

A few of the women literally glistened on the carpet, such as when Sandra Oh dazzled in a rose gold gown or when Janelle Monáeblinded us with a dress embellished with 170,000 crystals.

We also saw some of the stars turn heads in rich hues, like Mindy Kaling's canary yellow dress or Florence Pugh's tiered teal number that perfectly matched her heels.

2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

On the other end, some of the celebrities wowed us with muted or pastel palettes, like Scarlett Johansson's champagne look by Oscar de la Renta or Regina King's perfectly pink ensemble by Versace.

The classic black and white outfits also rocked the carpet, too.

Cynthia Erivo's white gown was a gorgeous piece with unique cutouts and a daring slit.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman rocked a regal black Dior dress that she paired with a cape embroidered with the names of some of the female directors who were ignored by the Academy's nominations this year.

All of the artists looked amazing, but we want to know which look was your favorite!

Take a peek below at all of the amazing fashion and then sound off in our poll of which star rocked the red carpet the most.

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Move over Oscar! There's a new golden beauty in town. For the show, Scarlett was dressed in an Oscar de la Renta gown.

Charlize Theron, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

This Bombshell star brings a touch of regal beauty to the red carpet in this Dior dress. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

One of tonight's biggest nominees looks charming as ever in a classic tux.

Rami Malek, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rami Malek

Per usual, the actor stands out in an all-black tux, which he accessorized with a Pasha de Cartier Collection watch from 1993.

Margot Robbie, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Rather than wearing large jewels, the actress wears a Chanel dress with a large jewel in the center. 

Brie Larson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brie Larson

Fans at the carpet went wild over this Marvel-ous look from the actress, courtesy of Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Brad Pitt, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Never one to disappoint, the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star looks dapper than ever in a suave suit. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

The Broadway star brings drama, glamour and so much more in this white gown from Versace. 

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Renee Zellweger

The star stuns on the red carpet in a simple asymmetrical white dress from Armani Prive.

Natalie Portman, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Natalie Portman

Not only is she simply stunning in a Dior look, the actress is also showing support for female directors by embroidering their names into her designer cape. To top it all off, the star wore Cartier earrings and a ring.

Florence Pugh, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

The Little Women star is dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton.

Penelope Cruz, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

Pockets and pearls make this vintage Chanel look even more perfect than it already is.

Sandra Oh, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star makes a dramatic appearance in this couture gown from Elie Saab.

Greta Gerwig, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Like her husband, Noah Baumbach, the director is styled in a beautiful Dior gown and green-toned jewels. 

Kelly Marie Tran, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kelly Marie Tran

This look is fresh off the Paris runways. The actress is wearing an expertly-tailored Schiaparelli gown. 

Janelle Monae, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Janelle Monae

It's no exaggeration to say the singer's Ralph Lauren dress is dripping in jewels—170,000 to be exact.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress looks like a timeless beauty in this simple, but elegant dress from Vera Wang.

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

As always, the singer is dripping in designer goods. This time around she opts for a look from Chanel. 

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Katilyn Dever

Talk about making a statement! This star walks the carpet in a "sustainable" dress made and designed by Louis Vuitton, in addition to Harry Winston diamonds set in platinum.

Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Marriage Story star brings us into the roaring '20s with this tasseled dress from Emporio Armani.

Caitriona Balfe, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe

The Outlander star brings drama, sophistication and elegance to the red carpet in this black and pink number from Valentino Couture.

Mindy Kaling, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling

Even though the skies are grey, the star brings a pop of sunshine to the carpet in this yellow dress .

Regina King, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Regina King

The actress looks every bit the queen she is in this gown from Versace.

Julia Butters, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Butters

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood there was a young actress who stole the show in a bubbly pink ensemble from Christian Serriano. 

Zazie Beetz, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

At first glance, this may seem like your typical LBD, but upon thorough appreciation, it's clear this is a two piece ensemble custom designed by Thom Browne. Also, look at those Bulgari diamonds!

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

While other stars are going for a pink and black look, this Booksmart actress dazzles in a white black number Miu Miu.

2020 Oscars: Best Dressed
Which star was best dressed at the Oscars?
27.9%
4.6%
10.2%
5.2%
3.9%
7.6%
5.0%
35.5%

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

