Bachelor Nation Is Not Having Peter Weber's Ghost Parody

During the Oscars, ABC dropped a little something for Bachelor Nation. The new commercial for The Bachelor featured a shirtless Peter Weber making pottery, a classic scene from the movie Ghost. It's considered one of cinema's most romantic scenes…when done by Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. When done by Peter Weber and several sets of grabby hands? Seems not so much to most viewers.

Seems not even Whoopi Goldberg's surprise cameo saying, "Peter, you in danger, boy," could win over members of Bachelor Nation.

"Who signed off on this," @MichaelaOkla tweeted.

Others employed a variety of GIFs, including many of Dan Levy and Catherine O'Hara from Schitt's Creek, to express their confusion and dislike.