Usher Totally Got Caught Checking Out Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Usher, Kate Hudson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Hudsonstunned on the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet, and Ushernoticed.

The two stars were on the red carpet at the same time last night, and the singer was caught on camera peering over at the actress as she posed for photos. Honestly, it was hard not to notice her gorgeous dress.

Totally giving us How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days yellow gown vibes, the Fabletics creator arrived wearing a Vivienne Westwood couture gown, which featured silver floral designs, a heart-shaped neckline and a long train. Her makeup was simple and stunning (and of course, was paired with a classic red lip), and she wore her hair down with some subtle waves. For her accessories, she wore sparkling circular earrings, gold statement bracelets and carried a matching clutch. And clearly, the "Confessions" singer was into it!

For his part, Usher sported a modern twist on a tuxedo in a white, satin suit that seemed to flow over his shoes. For an added flare, a white scarf of the same fabric also billowed down his left side.

Photos

2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Inside the event, Usher posed for the cameras while enjoying a scrumptious In-N-Out burger. He and Hudson were joined by countless other stars at the Vanity Fair party, which is one of the most star-studded events of every awards season.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legendhung out with Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in a moment we're truly sad to have missed. Queer Eye's Fab Five all attended the event, looking as glamorous as ever. The leading ladies of RiverdaleCamila MendesLili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch—all made an appearance at the shindig. (Don't worry, KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse were also there.) And of course, the Oscar winners and nominees made their way into the event following the history-making ceremony.

Best Actress winner Renée Zellwegerposed for selfies with Tyrese Gibson. Little Women director Greta Gerwig (whose film won Best Costume Design) reunited with her Lady Bird star Beanie FeldsteinLaura Dern arrived holding her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and her Little Women co-star Florence Pugh arrived in a gold dress that looked like an Oscars statue IRL!

Other attendees at the party were Scarlett JohanssonHailee SteinfeldWinnie HarlowKerry WashingtonNicole Richieand Joel Madden, and Hailey Bieber.

Basically every star you've ever wanted to hang out with had a grand old time last night.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Laura Dern, Oscars Beauty Breakdown

Oscar Winner Laura Dern's Red Carpet Lip-Plumping Secret

Regina King, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Vote For Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Oscars

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Gush Over "Hair Love"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West and the Kids Watched Instead of the Oscars

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Every Stunning Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to the 2020 Oscars After-Parties

Billy Porter, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Billy Porter’s Regal Oscars After Party Look Does Not Disappoint

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Daring See-Through Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , Usher , Kate Hudson , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.