Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West and the Kids Watched Instead of the Oscars

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 8:22 AM

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a date night at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dazzled in the Alexander McQueen 2003 shipwrecked oyster gown while the 42-year-old rapper looked sharp in a leather wrap blazer and leather track pants by Dunhill.

While the KKW Beauty head tuned in for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, she said her hubby was busy watching movies with the kids.

"They were watching Spider-Man—that's what Saint [West] is into," she told E! News on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, Calif., referencing her oldest son.

As for her favorite part of the award show, Kim—who is also a mom to North West, Chicago West and Psalm West—said she enjoyed Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself."

"I thought it was amazing," she said in regard to the 2020 Oscars broadcast. "I loved when Eminem came out. I thought it was so cool that everyone knew all the words and was having such a good time."

Photos

2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Kim and Kanye weren't the only ones from the famous family in attendance.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

 

Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were there, as well. The 22-year-old makeup mogul stunned in a navy, tulle, strapless gown by Ralph & Russo while the 70-year-old celebrity rocked a white ensemble.

It's certainly been a busy time for Kim. In addition to running her empire and raising four kids, she's studying for the bar exam. In fact, she's "gearing up to take the bar this summer."

"I'm going to take a month off of everything and just focus on studying and study 24/7 for one month before that test," she said. "I have to pass that in order to move on. So, I'm really excited about that."

 

Want to see more stars at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party?

Check out the videos and the gallery above.

