Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West and the Kids Watched Instead of the Oscars

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a date night at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on Sunday.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dazzled in the Alexander McQueen 2003 shipwrecked oyster gown while the 42-year-old rapper looked sharp in a leather wrap blazer and leather track pants by Dunhill.

While the KKW Beauty head tuned in for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, she said her hubby was busy watching movies with the kids.

"They were watching Spider-Man—that's what Saint [West] is into," she told E! News on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, Calif., referencing her oldest son.

As for her favorite part of the award show, Kim—who is also a mom to North West, Chicago West and Psalm West—said she enjoyed Eminem's surprise performance of "Lose Yourself."

"I thought it was amazing," she said in regard to the 2020 Oscars broadcast. "I loved when Eminem came out. I thought it was so cool that everyone knew all the words and was having such a good time."