Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Daring See-Through Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

One, two slay.

On Sunday, Ciara put her growing baby bump on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. Walking the red carpet with husband Russell Wilson by her side, the "Level Up" singer rocked a sheer sequined ensemble that made her look all kinds of radiant and stunning.

For the asymmetrical Ralph Russo gown, Ciara donned a corseted black bodysuit underneath, allowing her décolletage, mid-section and legs to remain visible on the mesh chain mail-esque dress. To tie the look together, she tied her golden strands in a high-fashion loose top knot and wore a matching headband that featured the same fabric as her statement-making dress. Staying on theme with her shimmering ensemble, Ciara accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pair of metallic black pumps.

Further proving that the "One, Two Step" singer and professional football star make up one of Hollywood's best-dressed couples, Russell looked sharp and stylish in a black satin tuxedo.