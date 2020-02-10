EXCLUSIVE!

I Am Not Okay With This Bloody First Look Makes a Bold Statement

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix

This is one way to get attention for your new show. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new key art for Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This and it's bloody good.

The new series from the people who brought you Stranger Things and The End of the F—king World stars It and Sharp Objects breakout star Sophia Lillis as Sydney, a young woman who begins to develop mysterious superheroes. From the looks of the key art, things don't go so well.

Wyatt Oleff (It), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Falling Water) and Richard Ellis also star in the series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. And, yeah, you can say this is an It reunion.

Photos

Unscripted Netflix Shows Worth Watching

Jonathan Entwistle is co-creator, director and executive producer. Christy Hall is co-creator, writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry produce for 21 Laps Entertainment.

Netflix's official description of the show describes it as an "irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her."

Take a peek at the first teaser for the series below.

I Am Not Okay With This, which is not to be confused with Freeform's Everything's Gonna Be Okay, is classified as a young adult series. The show launches Wednesday, Feb. 26 on Netflix and was shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Peter Weber

Bachelor Nation Is Not Having Peter Weber's Ghost Parody

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism

Jerry Harris

Cheer's Jerry Harris Freaking Out Over His Oscars Interview With Brad Pitt Is So Pure

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Who Got Married, Who's Fighting and So Much DIY

The Bachelor, Jake Pavelka

The Bachelor Rewind: See What Jake Pavelka's Season Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Pete Davidson, Drag, SNL

RuPaul Gives Pete Davidson a Drag Queen Makeover on SNL

Mike Shouhed, Shahs of Sunset

Is Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Ready to Marry Girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen?

TAGS/ Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.