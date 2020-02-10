Kylie Jenner Couldn’t Sit In Her Oscars Dress—But It Was Totally Worth It

No pain, no gain!

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner proved that a good outfit is worth the struggle at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. As she headed to the star-studded event, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to show off her two stunning looks, which were comprised of a navy body-hugging sequined gown from Ralph & Russo for the main event and a fiery strapless high-slit Vivienne Westwood dress for the after party.

But it was her bejeweled blue number that gave her some trouble when it came to transit. Sharing a picture of herself in an uncomfortable position on her way to the star-studded event, Stormi's mom wrote, "couldn't really sit in this but it was worth it."

Shortly after posting, her followers flooded the comments section with praise, each confirming that she made the right decision. "Sit for what," Winnie Harlow wrote. "Not with that snatchhhh." Longtime Kardashian hairstylist extraordinaire Andrew Fitzsimons commented, "A star," while the star's favorite makeup artist Ariel Tejada said, "A dream." Normani chimed in by sharing the heart-eye emoji and La La Anthony commented, "I mean" with a string of fire emojis.