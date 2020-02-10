2020 Oscars Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

by kelli boyle | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 5:37 AM
The 2020 Oscars were an unforgettable night.
The stars showed up and showed out for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Sunday for a history-making evening, and honestly, we're still reeling. This year's biggest winner was Parasite, which took home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won in the acting categories, and Taika Waititi took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
But before those memorable moments went down during the show, there was the Oscars red carpet. And boy, did Hollywood turn looks this year. For starters, there was Natalie Portman, who made a statement with her cape that had the names of the female directors who were snubbed from the Best Directing category. Then there was Janelle Monáe, who arrived in a glittering, hooded Ralph Lauren gown consisting of 170,000 crystals that was nothing short of showstopping. (Her opening number was equally impressive.)
Sandra Oh, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Timothée Chalamet, Zazie Beetz and Anthony Ramos also arrived in ensembles we won't soon forget.
Now that film's biggest night has ended and we've had some time to marinate over the night's events, let's recap the best moments from the red carpet. Check out our list of 2020 Oscars superlatives below!
Last year's Best Supporting Actress winner sported a gorgeous pink Versace gown. It looked even better on stage once the ceremony started, when she announced the first winner of the evening: Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor.
The Star Wars alum stunted in a Schiaparelli gown that was what Fashion Week dreams are made of.
The Killing Eve star stunned in a sparkling rose gold Elie Saab gown that featured the most enviable ruffles imaginable, both on the train and the sleeves.
Cynthia Erivo's stunning accessories, the intricate weaving and crystal work of her gown's boddess and the shape and structure of her skirt made her look one of the best of the night.
The Carol alum arrived wearing a beautiful custom Alexander McQueen gown. The boddess was mainly made of lace and the skirt was layers of ruffles, making for a unique red carpet moment when she arrived with her love, Best Actor winner Joaquin Phoenix.
Last year's Best Actress winner arrived in a gorgeous velvet navy blue look, which also featured shoulder cut-outs and a cape fit for a queen.
One of Hollywood's favorite couples arrived looking as happy as ever. For her part, Ripa wore a dramatic custom Christian Siriano black gown. As for Consuelos, he sported a sharp navy blue tuxedo.
Capes were one of the biggest trends on last night's red carpet. The Captain Marvel star's sparkling Celine cape was our favorite.
Who wouldn't be in awe of this Ralph Lauren gown that featured 170,000 crystals? No one, that's who!
The In The Heights star was one of the best dressed gentleman on the Oscars red carpet. His look was inventive and unique, and was a welcomed break from the sea of black tuxedos seen throughout the night.
Don't get us wrong, we love a good tux. But Ramos' unique choices—from his white jacket to his colorful necklace and his studded shoes—made this contemporary take on a tuxedo one of the best of the night.
The Black Swan alum said time's up to the lack of female representation in the Best Directing category with her black and gold Dior gown. Embroidered in her cape were the names of all the snubbed female directors. It was not a moment to miss.
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks arrived arm-in-arm, as always, but we couldn't take our eyes off of Wilson's gold, fringed gown.
One of the night's acting nominee, the Little Women star arrived in an eye-grabbing teal Louis Vuitton gown and matching shoes.
Who doesn't love a classic black gown? The Bombshell star opted for a classic black color for her dress, which featured a high slit that would make Angelina Jolie proud.
The Joker actress arrived in a look that, at first glance, looked like a simple (and stunning) black dress, but her Thom Browne ensemble was actually a meticulously detailed two-piece set. That paired with her Bulgari diamonds and sparkling shoes made her looks one of the best of the night.
Robbie was up for Best Supporting Actress last night for her performance in Bombshell, and she arrived to the award show wearing a black dress with the dramatic, billowing sleeves that weren't even attached to her gown. It was everything.
The Politician actress arrived in a black-and-white floor-length gown, but our favorite part of her look was the line of pearls going down the part in her hair.
Fresh off the heels of her five Grammy wins, Billie Eilish arrived on the Oscars red carpet wearing a white Chanel pantsuit. As always, the 18-year-old star proved she makes her own fashion trends.
The Marriage Story star was nominated for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress last night, and she was not messing around with her dress choice.
Johansson arrived stunting in a pale gold Oscar de la Renta gown that sported a boddess that was literally dripping in silver. As for her fiancé, Colin Jost opted for a classic black tuxedo.
Keanu Reeves brought his mother as his date, and it was the purest moment. The John Wick star sported a black tux, while his mother rocked an all-white pantsuit.
