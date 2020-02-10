Inside the 2020 Oscars After-Parties With Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and More

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 5:37 AM

Just like that, we have reached the end of yet another awards season. And now, it's time for Hollywood's biggest stars party.

After all, the 2020 Oscars offered plenty to celebrate. Brad Pittonce again wow'd the audience with an a-plus speech—which included a sweet shout out to his kidsElton John won his first award in 25 years, Eminem told the crowd to lose themselves a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet simply graced the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act always worth celebrating.

So once Parasite made history with its Best Picture victory, all the winners grabbed their golden statues and headed for the Governor's Ball, where they got their awards engraved. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. His Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters sat down next to him and couldn't help but admire his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino had secured her a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, he "briefly danced in his seat," a source shared with E! News. "He was in a great mood and even though there was a lot going on, he seemed relaxed."

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand—introduced love Rooney Mara to a friend before embracing director Todd Phillips. After getting her trophy engraved, a glowing Renée Zellwegerposed for a picture with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed their dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura DernChrissy MetzBeanie FeldsteinMahershala AliMaya RudolphFlorence Pugh and Taika Waititi among others.

Over at the West Hollywood Park, across three rooms (with three open bars) guests such as Colton Haynes, EJ Johnson and Kaitlynn Carter partied at Elton John's annual Oscars bash. The superstar himself (and his new trophy) sat at a table toward the back, taking in a rock performance. G-Eazy, clad in a hot pink suit, was making out with a mystery woman, according to an insider.

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire was laughing with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk while Meghan King Edmonds sipped champagne and reapplied her lipstick.

And at the Vanity Fair party, the most star-studded event in town, Kim KardashianKanye WestCorey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jennercelebrated the night as a family. Inside, Gamble "grabbed a jeweled encrusted bottle of Don Julio 1942 and was walking around the party chugging it," revealed an insider. "He kept putting it in the air and was offering it to the girls. It was hilarious."

Keep scrolling to see every picture from Hollywood's biggest night!

Michael B. Jordan, Vanessa Hudgens, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan & Vanessa Hudgens

The duo stand out from the crowd in vibrant designs at the Vanity Fair after-party.  

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Queer Eye Cast

It should not come as a surprise that Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk slayed the red carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. 

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsc

 

The Riverdale stars proved they are fierce on and off the camera.

Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen & Jessica Alba

Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait...
 

Beanie Feldstein, Greta Gerwig, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Beanie Feldstein & Greta Gerwig

She may have been snubbed by the Academy, but nothing was going to stop Gerwig from dancing with the Lady Bird actress.
 

Elton John, Beck, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Elton John & Beck

The "Rocketman" singer looked giddy celebrating his big win. 

Emily Hampshire, Bobby Berk, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire & Bobby Berk

Is it too much to ask for a Schitt's Creek and Queer Eye crossover spectacular?

Courteney Cox, Laura Dern, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Courteney Cox & Laura Dern

The Friends alum supported her, well, friend at the Netflix party.

Paris Jackson, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage

Paris Jackson

On Sunday night, 21-year-old was in Neverland at the Vanity Fair bash.

Lana Condor, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Lana Condor

To all the boys we've loved before, we love this look more.

Emily Ratajkowski, Gal Gadot, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski & Gal Gadot

Proof Wonder Woman doesn't need a lasso and bracelets to still be powerful.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

KJ Apa & Cole Sprouse

 

On and off screen, the Riverdale stars are closer than ever

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

The suite life of...the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: The Disney star and his girlfriend smize for the camera.

Freida Pinto, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Freid Pinto

The actress danced like no one was watching.

 

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul & Lauren Paul

The Vanity Fair party felt only fitting for this iconic double date.
 

Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric, Ciara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon & Ciara

Oh, what we would do to be part of this conversation.

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connel

The superstar and her producer brother started their night at the Governors Ball, but that was just the beginning for them.
 

Tan France, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Tan France

This white and black ensemble would definitely make co-star Jonathan Van Ness screaming, "Yaaas honey."

 

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Bong Joon-ho

The director-writer hilariously struggled to gather all four of his Oscars.
 

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

The Judy actress won't let her trophy out her sight.

Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf & Zack Gottsagen

The Peanut Butter Falcon star made history as the first person with down syndrome to present at the Oscars. A feat definitely worth celebrating!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram, Oscar After-Party, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The E! star's dress was worthy of its own award.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Connie Britton, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage

Connie Britton & Jake Gyllenhaal

We're unworthy of this duo, who posed together at the Vanity Fair party. 

Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix, Rain Phoenix, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix & Rain Phoenix

The Joker star couldn't celebrate his big win without his love and his family by his side.

Bradley Cooper, Hildur Guonadottir, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper & Hildur Guonadottir

The Joker producer embraced the Icelandic cellist.

Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Vanessa Nadal & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Out of the heights and at the Oscars: The duo celebrated date night at the Governors Ball. 

Lilly Singh, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh

The Little Late host was partied, well, a little late into the night.

Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae, Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae & Bong Joon Ho

The Parasite trio couldn't help but show off their new hardware after making history at the awards.

Joey King, Hunter King, Emily Hampshire, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Joey King, Hunter King & Emily Hampshire

The sister duo joined the Schitt's Creek star on the dance floor. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

It wouldn't be an Oscars after party without this staple!

Leslie Odom Jr., Erin Foster, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Leslie Odom Jr. & Erin Foster

While the actor chatted, Foster took a bite into her snack.

Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Camila Morrone & Hailey Bieber

The beauties posed together for in their coordinated black ensembles.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams

