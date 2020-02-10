Inside the 2020 Oscars After-Parties With Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and More

Just like that, we have reached the end of yet another awards season. And now, it's time for Hollywood's biggest stars party.

After all, the 2020 Oscars offered plenty to celebrate. Brad Pittonce again wow'd the audience with an a-plus speech—which included a sweet shout out to his kidsElton John won his first award in 25 years, Eminem told the crowd to lose themselves a surprise performance and Timothée Chalamet simply graced the 92nd annual show with his presence, an act always worth celebrating.

So once Parasite made history with its Best Picture victory, all the winners grabbed their golden statues and headed for the Governor's Ball, where they got their awards engraved. There, after arriving through a back entrance, a swarmed Pitt took pictures before diving into his dinner. His Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Julia Butters sat down next to him and couldn't help but admire his Oscar. (Earlier, Quentin Tarantino had secured her a special plate of chicken and waffles.) At one point, he "briefly danced in his seat," a source shared with E! News. "He was in a great mood and even though there was a lot going on, he seemed relaxed."

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix—Oscar in hand—introduced love Rooney Mara to a friend before embracing director Todd Phillips. After getting her trophy engraved, a glowing Renée Zellwegerposed for a picture with fans while Bong Joon-ho and his cast quietly enjoyed their dinner at a nearby table. Other attendees included Laura DernChrissy MetzBeanie FeldsteinMahershala AliMaya RudolphFlorence Pugh and Taika Waititi among others.

Over at the West Hollywood Park, across three rooms (with three open bars) guests such as Colton Haynes, EJ Johnson and Kaitlynn Carter partied at Elton John's annual Oscars bash. The superstar himself (and his new trophy) sat at a table toward the back, taking in a rock performance. G-Eazy, clad in a hot pink suit, was making out with a mystery woman, according to an insider.

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire was laughing with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk while Meghan King Edmonds sipped champagne and reapplied her lipstick.

And at the Vanity Fair party, the most star-studded event in town, Kim KardashianKanye WestCorey Gamble, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jennercelebrated the night as a family. Inside, Gamble "grabbed a jeweled encrusted bottle of Don Julio 1942 and was walking around the party chugging it," revealed an insider. "He kept putting it in the air and was offering it to the girls. It was hilarious."

Keep scrolling to see every picture from Hollywood's biggest night!

Renee Zellweger, Tyrese Gibson, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Renee Zellweger & Tyrese Gibson

The Fast & Furious actor bows down to the queen—and her new Oscar.

Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

The very friendly exes continue to make us hope for a reconciliation.

Leslie Mann, Sofia Vergara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Leslie Mann & Sofía Vergara

The actresses' glamorous looks deserve their own awards.

J.J. Abrams, Ava DuVernay, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

J.J. Abrams and Ava DuVernay

Just think of the spectacular end result if these two incredible filmmakers joined forces.

Usher, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Usher

The "Yeah!" singer chows down on In-N-Out.

Nikki Hilton, Kim Kardashian West, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Nicky Hilton & Kim Kardashian

The longtime friends reunite at the Vanity Fair party.

Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

As always, these sisters turn heads in their gorgeous ensembles. 

Brad Pitt, Kanye West, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Brad Pitt & Kanye West

Pitt has frequented the rapper's Sunday Services, so it's surprise they are hanging out at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Meghan King Edmonds, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Meghan King Edmonds

The newly single Real Housewives of Orange County alum dresses to impress.

Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Heidi Klum & Alessandra Ambrosio

The models sparkle in standout gowns.

Josh Gad, Billie Eilish, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Josh Gad & Billie Eilish

We'd like to see the outcome of this selfie posted on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian West, Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins

During the Vanity Fair festivities, Kardashian chats with her mom's ex.

Michael B. Jordan, Vanessa Hudgens, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan & Vanessa Hudgens

The duo stand out from the crowd in vibrant designs at the Vanity Fair after-party.  

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Queer Eye Cast

Of course, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk slay the red carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. 

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsc

The Riverdale stars prove they are fierce on and off screen.

Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen & Jessica Alba

Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait...

Beanie Feldstein, Greta Gerwig, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Beanie Feldstein & Greta Gerwig

She may have been snubbed by the Academy, but nothing is going to stop Gerwig from dancing with the Lady Bird actress.

Elton John, Beck, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Elton John & Beck

The "Rocketman" singer looks giddy celebrating his big win. 

Aly Raisman, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Aly Raisman, Antoni Porowski & Jonathan Van Ness

 

These smiles at Elton John's party earn the trio gold medals all around.

 

Emily Hampshire, Bobby Berk, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Emily Hampshire & Bobby Berk

Is it too much to ask for a Schitt's Creek and Queer Eye crossover spectacular?

Courteney Cox, Laura Dern, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Courteney Cox & Laura Dern

The Friends alum supports her, well, friend at the Netflix party.

Paris Jackson, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage

Paris Jackson

The 21-year-old is in Neverland while at the Vanity Fair bash.

Lana Condor, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Lana Condor

To all the boys we've loved before, we love this look more.

Emily Ratajkowski, Gal Gadot, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski & Gal Gadot

Proof Wonder Woman doesn't need a lasso and bracelets to still be powerful.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

KJ Apa & Cole Sprouse

The Riverdale co-stars look as dapper as ever.

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

The suite life of...the Vanity Fair Oscars Party: The Disney star and his girlfriend smize for the camera.

Freida Pinto, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Freid Pinto

The actress dances like no one was watching.

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie, Aaron Paul & Lauren Paul

The Vanity Fair party feels like a fitting place for this double date to take place.

Reese Witherspoon, Katie Couric, Ciara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon & Ciara

Oh, what we would do to be part of this conversation.

Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connel

The superstar and her producer brother start their whirlwind night off at the Governors Ball.

Tan France, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Tan France

This white and black ensemble would definitely make co-star Jonathan Van Ness screaming, "Yaaas honey."

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Bong Joon-ho

The writer-director hilariously struggles to gather all four of his Oscars.

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

The Judy actress won't let her trophy out her sight.

Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf & Zack Gottsagen

The Peanut Butter Falcon stars and real-life friends have plenty to celebrate tonight.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram, Oscar After-Party, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The E! star easily lands on our best dressed list.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Connie Britton, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage

Connie Britton & Jake Gyllenhaal

We're all unworthy of this power duo.

Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix, Rain Phoenix, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Rooney Mara, Summer Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix & Rain Phoenix

The Joker star can't celebrate his big win without his love and his family by his side.

Bradley Cooper, Hildur Guonadottir, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper & Hildur Guonadottir

The Joker producer embraces the Icelandic cellist.

Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Vanessa Nadal & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Out of the heights and at the Oscars: The duo celebrate date night at the Governors Ball. 

Lilly Singh, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh

The Little Late host is celebrating, well, a little late into the night.

Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae, Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscar Party, Inside

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae & Bong Joon Ho

The Parasite trio can't help but show off their new hardware after making history at the awards.

Joey King, Hunter King, Emily Hampshire, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Joey King, Hunter King & Emily Hampshire

The sister duo join the Schitt's Creek star on the dance floor. 

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

It wouldn't be an Oscars after party without this celebrity couple staple!

Leslie Odom Jr., Erin Foster, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage

Leslie Odom Jr. & Erin Foster

While the actor seems to tell a story, Foster tales a bite into her snack.

Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Inside

Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

Camila Morrone & Hailey Bieber

The beauties pose together for in their coordinated black ensembles.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams

