Every Candid Moment From the 2020 Oscars You Just Have to See

With an unforgettable Oscars night like that, we expected facial expressions like these.

For the 92nd time in American history, the stars aligned in Los Angeles to honor the best and brightest of the year at the 2020 Oscars. Between the ultraglamorous fashions, history-making wins and heart-melting acceptance speeches, everything fans love about Hollywood's biggest night was there in spades. Then, sprinkle in all the surprise moments.

Janelle Monáebrought the house down with an electrifying opening number, Eminem instantly transported viewers back to 2002 with a performance of "Lose Yourself" and Cats stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson did a purrrrfect job presenting the award for Best Visual Effects while dressed up as their feline counterparts—and those are just a few examples. Oh, and we'll never, ever forget this adorable red carpet moment between Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet.

Fortunately for everyone watching from home—and anyone that wants to relive these moments over and over again—the cameras were there to catch every minute of it, from the first steps of the red carpet until the final seconds of the ceremony.