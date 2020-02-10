90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Who Got Married, Who's Fighting and So Much DIY

It's the wedding time on 90 Day Fiancé. The final proper episode of season seven aired on Sunday, Feb. 9 with SO many weddings. But not every couple made it down the aisle this season.

Late addition to the season Angela and Michael never tied the knot. After much discussion, Angela was told it would be better if she and Michael wed in Nigeria, however an official told her she would be wise to bring somebody back from America with her to be the witness, otherwise the nuptials may not hold up. So, the two departed once more with plans to wed in Nigeria…or call the whole thing off if Michael gets good news about the K-1 visa. At least they have necklaces with each other's name now…

Angela and Michael weren't the only couple not to wed…