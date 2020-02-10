Best Accessories at Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman, Cynthia Erivo & More

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 6:00 AM

Cynthia Erivo, Natalie Portman, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Best Accessories

ABC/Rick Rowell; DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Academy Awards red carpet is always a place for statement pieces, but this year was really one for the books!

This year, everyone brought their stylin' A-game to the 2020 Oscars, making for some jaw-dropping moments that redefined red carpet fashion in a whole new way. 

There were the big statement jewels, rocked by Janelle Monáe, Mindy Kaling, Cynthia ErivoGreta Gerwig and others, making a glittery statement with some top-notch diamonds. Shoes also took center stage, with Billy Porter and Spike Lee putting their boldest foot forward in heels and kicks, respectively.

And then there's Salma Hayek and America Ferrera, wearing stunning headpieces that took their outfits to another level. But of course, we can't forget Natalie Portman's literal statement piece, in the form of a cape embroidered with the names of Oscar-worthy women directors.

Photos

Best Accessories at Oscars 2020

Join us in honoring the accent pieces that really made the Oscar's red carpet extra special. Check out our gallery above to relive the evening's best accessories!

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

