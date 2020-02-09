Bong Joon-Ho Nearly Makes Martin Scorsese Cry While Accepting Oscar for Best Director

ABC
Feb. 9, 2020
Bong Joon-Ho could have easily run out of speeches to give tonight, he still managed to bring the tears on his third trip to the stage.
The writer and director of Parasite won the award for Best Director, beating out Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, but he honored both men with his acceptance speech, with a special shoutout to Scorsese.
"When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is 'the most personal is the most creative.' That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese."
With that, the audience erupted into applause, and Scorsese seemed to be both laughing and crying at the same time. The entire room was then on their feet, including Scorsese himself.
"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films," Bong continued. "Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win."
You can see Scorsese's reactions below. First, the shoutout.
Then, the whole room was on their feet.
Bong also thanked Quentin Tarantino for bringing attention to his films over the years, and Tarantino's reaction was quite a bit more...Tarantino.
Bong also won Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature tonight, and as he said at the start of his speech, he thought he was done after that. He wasn't, and something tells us he'll be back on that stage a whole lot more in the future...especially after Parasite won Best Picture.
