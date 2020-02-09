Joaquin Phoenix Uses His Win for Best Actor at the Oscars to Send a Poignant, Urgent Message

Joaquin Phoenixearned every second of that standing ovation tonight—although there wasn't much time left over for applause once he was done speaking.

As expected, he won his first Oscar on Sunday night, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his haunting turn as a mentally unraveling forgotten soul on a bloody journey to becoming one of the all-time comic book supervillains in Todd Phillips' Joker, which earned 11 Oscar nominations and more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide.

And Phoenix used his allotted time onstage, and then some, to make a plea in favor of our common humanity.

"I'm full of so much gratitude right now and I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees, or anyone in this room," he began, "because we share the same love, the love of film, and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what I'd be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it's given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless. I've been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively, and I think at times we feel, or are made to feel, that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality."