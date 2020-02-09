Billie Eilish Leads In Memoriam Oscars Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas & More

Some of our favorite stars may be gone, but they'll never be forgotten.

Just now at the 2020 Oscars, we saw Billie Eilishtake to the stage to sing The Beatles' song "Yesterday" during the annual In Memoriam portion of the Academy Awards telecast.

The Grammy-award winner beautifully paid homage to the actors, writers, behind-the-scenes crew and more who passed away over the last year.

She was joined on stage by her brother and music producer Finneas O'Connell as the faces and footage of those who we tragically lost this year flashed on the screen behind them.

Among them was Kobe Bryant, whose loss is still reverberating through Hollywood.

The program featured the late basketball player, who won an Oscar for Dear Basketball two years ago, and his quote that, "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

Kirk Douglas was also honored in the program, after having passing away just a few days ago.