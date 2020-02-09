Billie Eilish Leads In Memoriam Oscars Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas & More

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:13 PM
Some of our favorite stars may be gone, but they'll never be forgotten.
Just now at the 2020 Oscars, we saw Billie Eilishtake to the stage to sing The Beatles' song "Yesterday" during the annual In Memoriam portion of the Academy Awards telecast.
The Grammy-award winner beautifully paid homage to the actors, writers, behind-the-scenes crew and more who passed away over the last year.
She was joined on stage by her brother and music producer Finneas O'Connell as the faces and footage of those who we tragically lost this year flashed on the screen behind them.
Among them was Kobe Bryant, whose loss is still reverberating through Hollywood.
The program featured the late basketball player, who won an Oscar for Dear Basketball two years ago, and his quote that, "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."
Kirk Douglas was also honored in the program, after having passing away just a few days ago.
This year, losing Doris Day, Seymour Cassel, Peter Fonda, John Singleton and so many others has been hard.
Knowing their many contributions to film, which certainly has inspired some of the artists in the audience tonight, always makes the segment a touching way to honor their legacies.
They will always live on in their art and in our thoughts.
Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!
Elton John & Bernie Taupin Get "Justification" for 53-Year Partnership With Best Song Win at 2020 Oscars
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?