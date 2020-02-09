Cynthia Erivo Receives Standing Ovation for Powerful "Stand Up" Performance at 2020 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo certainly proved she's EGOT-worthy during tonight's 2020 Oscars!

The multi-talented actress and singer took the stage at Sunday's Academy Awards to perform the song "Stand Up" from her film Harriet and boy did she impress.

Decked out in a stunning gold dress, Erivo began the ballad alone before being joined by backup dancers, who eventually made their way into the audience.

"So I'm gonna stand up/Take my people with me/Together we are going/To a brand new home," Erivo, who plays slave liberator and abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the film, sings in the ballad. "Far across the river/Can you hear freedom calling?/Calling me to answer/Gonna keep on keepin' on."

The powerful and chill-inducing performance received a standing ovation from everyone in the audience.