The Best Audience Reactions During Eminem's Surprise Performance at the 2020 Oscars

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 7:14 PM

Eminem, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Well, the celebrities in attendance at the 2020 Oscars definitely took the title of the song literally.

In a surprise no one was anticipating, Eminem unexpectedly performed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking the stage at the end of a montage about iconic music moments in film history to perform "Lose Yourself," his Oscar winning song from 2001's 8 Mile. Sure, we really had no idea why exactly Eminem was performing when he wasn't nominated this year and it's not exactly a landmark anniversary of his win (which happened at the 2003 ceremony), but whatever, we'll take it because the audience reactions shows throughout the rapper's performance were so worth it. 

Bless the camera work that was done during "Lose Yourself," as celebs' reactions to his performance ranged from the befuddled (Idina Menzel) to the enthusiastic (Gal Gadot) to the sleepiest (Um...you up, Martin Scorsese?!)

Check out some of the best audience shots during Eminem's performance...

See the Winners of the 2020 Oscars

Idina Menzel was just confused. Like, really confused. 

Oscars GIF, Idina Menzel

ABC

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos was feeling it. 

Oscars GIF, Anthony Ramos

ABC

So was Deadpool and Joker star Zazie Beetz, who was clearly on beat. 

Oscars GIF, Zazie Beetz

ABC

Over it? Billie Eilish. Duh. 

Oscars GIF, Billie Eilish

ABC

Martin Scorsese just wants to go home, OK?

Oscars GIF, Martin Scorsese

ABC

But Gal Gadot was clearly enjoying the mid-show surprise. 

Oscars GIF, Gal Gadot

ABC

So was Kelly Marie Tran!

Oscars GIF, Kelly Marie Tran

As was Brie Larson, who seemed very amused. 

Oscars GIF, Brie Larson

ABC

But no one was losing themselves more than this attendee.

Oscars GIF

ABC

Oscars GIF

ABC

And for the celebs not lucky enough to be in the room when it happened, well, that only had Twitter to express their reactions, along with some viewers. 

