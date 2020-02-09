Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 7:05 PM
After the show is the after-party!
While the 2020 Oscars red carpet brought out more than a few fabulous looks, we're happy to tell you that it was only the beginning to a fashionable night out.
For many Hollywood stars, their Sunday night plans included a trip to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.
While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the telecast airs, more than a few familiar faces decided to get a head start and stop by the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve plenty of attention.
Whether you're looking for an A-list couple like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade or a star who always turns heads with their designer looks—we see you Sofia Vergara—there's lot to marvel over in our gallery below.
So grab some popcorn and take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing to one of the most fabulous after parties in town.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Versace
Article continues below
Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Sarah in Harry Kotlar jewelry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
In Dolce & Gabbana
Article continues below
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
In Ruchi New York jewelry
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
In Richfresh
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
In Fendi
Article continues below
George Pimentel/Getty Images
In Badgley Mischka
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
In Jenny Packham
Article continues below
John Shearer/Getty Images
In Roland Mouret
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Zuhair Murad with Jennifer Meyer jewelry
Article continues below
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
In Monique Lhuillier
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Article continues below
John Shearer/Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Article continues below
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
In APM Monaco with Ruchi New York jewelry
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Article continues below
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Shearer/Getty Images
Article continues below
Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?