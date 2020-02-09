Eminem Tells the 2020 Oscars to ''Lose Yourself'' With Surprise Performance

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Eminem, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you had one shot, one opportunity... Would you have predicted Eminem to perform at the 2020 Oscars

The world-famous rapper made an unexpected appearance at tonight's Academy Awards, performing his Oscar-winning hit and karaoke classic "Lose Yourself."

After attendees like Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel worked through their initial confusion and/or shock after seeing Eminem onstage, the entirety of Dolby Theatre really rocked out. (One could even say they lost their selves?)

Even Leonardo DiCaprio got into it, Kelly Marie Tran was spotted singing along and the hip-hop star got a massive standing ovation.

Back in 2002, Eminem made history when "Lose Yourself" became the first hip-hop track to win Best Original Song at the Oscars. He didn't attend the ceremony to accept the honor at the time, making tonight's performance all the more special for Slim Shady. 

Photos

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

"Thanks for having me @TheAcademy," he tweeted. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

This is the Oscars, after all. Expect the unexpected.

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Eminem, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Ranking the Best Moments at the 2020 Oscars

Riverdale, Luke Perry

Fans Outraged as Luke Perry Isn't Included in 2020 Oscars In Memoriam

Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Winners

Renée Zellweger Sweeps Awards Season With Her 2020 Oscars Win for Best Actress

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

Saoirse Ronan's Reason For Joining "Little Women"

Salma Hayek Celebrates Antonio Banderas' Oscar Nomination

Antonio Banderas Teases Spanish-Language "A Chorus Line"

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Eminem , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.