Eminem Tells the 2020 Oscars to ''Lose Yourself'' With Surprise Performance

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:47 PM

Eminem, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you had one shot, one opportunity... Would you have predicted Eminem to perform at the 2020 Oscars

The world-famous rapper made an unexpected appearance at tonight's Academy Awards, performing his Oscar-winning hit and karaoke classic "Lose Yourself."

After attendees like Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel worked through their initial confusion and/or shock after seeing Eminem onstage, the entirety of Dolby Theatre really rocked out. (One could even say they lost their selves?)

Even Leonardo DiCaprio got into it, Kelly Marie Tran was spotted singing along and the hip-hop star got a massive standing ovation.

Back in 2002, Eminem made history when "Lose Yourself" became the first hip-hop track to win Best Original Song at the Oscars. He didn't attend the ceremony to accept the honor at the time, making tonight's performance all the more special for Slim Shady. 

Photos

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

"Thanks for having me @TheAcademy," he tweeted. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

This is the Oscars, after all. Expect the unexpected.

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

