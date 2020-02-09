EXCLUSIVE!

Tom Hanks Calls Fellow Best Supporting Actor Nominees "Gods" at the 2020 Oscars

Tom Hanks could not have nicer things to say about his fellow Academy Award nominees!

E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor and wife Rita Wilson on the 2020 Oscars red carpet and Hanks gushed about being nominated tonight in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his portrayal of Fred Rogers.

"Always an incredible honor," he told E! exclusively. "The other names of the gentlemen are all gods as far as the category concerns. It's a great night for the family. I think the important thing to say is this is actually a very, wonderful, personal moment, just to be here, that plays itself out in front of about seven billion people worldwide."

Meanwhile, Wilson opened up about a surprising venture she's about to embark on across the globe.

"I'm still pushing my fourth album, it's been out there for a while, it's called Halfway to Home," Wilson said, adding, "And I'm getting ready to tour some military bases in South Korea, which I'm really excited about, with Kristian Bush from the band Sugarland.

Check out our interview with Hanks and Wilson above!

