Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho Has the Purest Reaction to His Oscars Trophy

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

ABC

Bong Hive rise up, because Bong Joon-Ho is living his best life at the 2020 Oscar.

The night has just begun and the Parasite director has already won his first award for Best Original Screenplay. It was a huge moment for the Korean director, who handled it all with humility and ease. In fact, as he held the Oscar statuette in his hands, alongside Han Jin-Won, the director looked at it in awe. Not just awe, but pure excitement and happiness, which was plain for all to see when he began chuckling in disbelief.

"Bong Joon Ho staring at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I've ever seen," one person on Twitter commented. Others simply shared a GIF of the moment for others to enjoy—it was that good. 

During his speech, he deflected from the big moment and made it, not about himself, but his country, since this is the first time a writer from South Korea has won. "Thank you, great honor. Yeah. Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is very personal to South Korea."

Watch

Top 5 Historic Moments From the Oscars

He continued, "Thank you. I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life."

This is just one of the six awards categories his film, Parasite, was nominated for and his win is the perfect way to end a very successful award season. 

That being said, the Snowpiercer director is just itching for this all to come to an end and it's for good reason. He joked to reporters on Saturday, "After tomorrow I can finally go home, that's what makes me happiest."

To see who goes home a winner at tonight's show, check out the complete list of winners here!

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joaquin Phoenix, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Joaquin Phoenix Uses His Win for Best Actor at the Oscars to Send a Poignant, Urgent Message

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Billie Eilish Leads In Memoriam Oscars Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas & More

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

Elton John, Bernie Taupin, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Winners

Elton John & Bernie Taupin Get "Justification" for 53-Year Partnership With Best Song Win at 2020 Oscars

How Taiki Waititi's Mother Inspired "Jojo Rabbit"

Elton John, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Elton John Rocks the Oscars Stage With a Vibrant Performance of "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"

James Corden, Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show, Cats

Rebel Wilson and James Corden Purr-fectly Poke Fun at Cats During the 2020 Oscars

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.