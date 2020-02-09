Chrissy Metz's Literal Breakthrough Performance Had Us (and Diane Warren) in Tears

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

She's broken through!

Just now, we saw Chrissy Metz take to the stage at the 2020 Oscars to sing the Oscar-nominated Original Song "I'm Standing With You" and wow, was it emotional.

The song, which was featured in the Christian-drama film Breakthrough, was written by Diane Warren and marks her eleventh Oscars' nomination of her career.

And while we still must wait to see if this will be her year to finally take home the hardware, there was no denying that Metz absolutely brought it at the Dolby Theater.

Metz belted the song in front of a group of harmonizers behind her and, as the lights went down at the end of her performance, quickly shouted out to her mom saying, "I love you, mom."

The camera then panned to Warren, who had tears in her eyes watching from the audience.

The song faces up against fellow nominees "Stand Up" from Harriet, "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman and Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown."

Read

2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

The amazing moment is just one of the many reasons we love watching these award shows!

With additional performances by Billie Eilish and more still remaining, there are still plenty of reasons to tune in right now.

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Laura Dern Wins Her First Oscar the Day Before Her 54th Birthday

Natalie Portman Reflects on "Black Swan" Win at 2020 Oscars

Florence Pugh Talks "Little Women" & Hugging Scarlett Johansson

E-Comm: Mindy Kaling, Oscars Beauty Breakdown

Get Mindy Kaling's Old Hollywood Glam Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Beauty Look

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach on Sharing Nominations...and a Baby

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Parasite's Bong Joon-Ho Has the Purest Reaction to His Oscars Trophy

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Chrissy Metz , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.