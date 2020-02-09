Chrissy Metz's Literal Breakthrough Performance Had Us (and Diane Warren) in Tears

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 6:13 PM
She's broken through!
Just now, we saw Chrissy Metz take to the stage at the 2020 Oscars to sing the Oscar-nominated Original Song "I'm Standing With You" and wow, was it emotional.
The song, which was featured in the Christian-drama film Breakthrough, was written by Diane Warren and marks her eleventh Oscars' nomination of her career.
And while we still must wait to see if this will be her year to finally take home the hardware, there was no denying that Metz absolutely brought it at the Dolby Theater.
Metz belted the song in front of a group of harmonizers behind her and, as the lights went down at the end of her performance, quickly shouted out to her mom saying, "I love you, mom."
The camera then panned to Warren, who had tears in her eyes watching from the audience.
The song faces up against fellow nominees "Stand Up" from Harriet, "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman and Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown."
The amazing moment is just one of the many reasons we love watching these award shows!
With additional performances by Billie Eilish and more still remaining, there are still plenty of reasons to tune in right now.
Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!
Elton John & Bernie Taupin Get "Justification" for 53-Year Partnership With Best Song Win at 2020 Oscars
