Cape Dresses Rule the Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 5:49 PM
It's the most glamorous time of the year!
The 2020 Oscars have officially commenced, with Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars flocking to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Of course, the fashion was on point with so many glitzy dresses and statement-making tuxedos hitting the red carpet on Sunday night.
If anything, these designs were worthy of their own awards.
And while celebrities dazzled in black lace designs and flamingo pink numbers, there was an even more unexpected trend that flooded the red carpet: cape dresses.
No cape dress was alike either.
Natalie Portman turned her piece into a literal fashion statement. The Oscar winner lit up the room with her black and gold Dior dress, that featured intricate embroidery and peek-a-boo material. However, it was her long, dramatic cape that stole the show, because riddled with meaning.
The last names of eight female directors, who were snubbed in the Best Director category this year, were stitched in gold. Those etched in the cape were Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Greta Gerwig, Mati Diop, Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har'el, and Céline Sciamma.
Brie Larson literally dazzled onto the red carpet with a glitzy pink gown by Celine. It featured an explosion of jewels, a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. All in all, it was a sight to see. Moreover, Salma Hayek was a vision in white in a custom Gucci dress that had a small but striking cape on one sleeve.
We're only scratching the surface here, to see all of the fabulous and fierce cape dresses at tonight's ceremony, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Larson bringst the glitz and the glamour to the annual awards show with her custom Celine dress. From the plunging neckline to the thigh-high slit and all-over jewels, this is a lewk to remember.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A small but striking cape sleeve, Salma rules the red carpet with her eye-catching Gucci number.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Portman makes a literal statement with her long black cape. The last names of eight female directors, who were snubbed in the Best Director category this year, are stitched in gold.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Remaihi stuns in her majestic purple design at the annual ceremony.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Alison brings bright and bold fashion to the ceremony with her vibrant orange cape dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sequins and sleeves! The actress light up the room in a copper Valentino cape dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Royal blues! The Oscar winner looks regal and chic in her deep blue gown that brings all the drama with its cape and structural design.
Awards season may be coming to a close after the ceremony, but at least it's been a night to remember! For all the latest updates on tonight's coverage, read all about it, here!
