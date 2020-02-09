Aww! Laura Dern, Charlize Theron & Others Bring Their Moms As Dates to the 2020 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 5:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2020 Oscars was a family affair.

As Sunday evening marked the end of awards season, countless celebrities flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. While many A-listers brought their significant others as plus ones to the Hollywood event, others invited along family members.

Specifically, many notable names invited their biggest fans (AKA their moms) to the Oscars.

Case in point: Marriage Story and Little Women actress Laura Dern was accompanied by mother Diane Ladd, her 18-year-old son Ellery Harper and her 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper on the red carpet. Since tomorrow marks Dern's birthday, we're sure the Big Little Lies star was happy to be surrounded by loved ones.

Of course, the 2020 Oscars nominee wasn't the only industry veteran to bring their mother to the 92nd Academy Awards. In fact, Bombshell star Charlize Theron was joined by mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz on the red carpet.

You're never too old for a night out with mom, right?

Watch

Charlize Theron Wins Best Date Award at 2020 Oscars

For a closer look at all the celebs who brought their mothers to the Oscars, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Marriage Story star was all smiles next to her family at the Oscars.

Janelle Monae, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

The songstress walked the red carpet with her mother at the 92nd Academy Awards

Patricia Taylor, Keanu Reeves, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves

The John Wick actor was joined by his mom Patricia Taylor.

Article continues below

Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, Charlize Theron, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The Bombshell actress and her mother rocked dark colors for the Oscars.

Florence Pugh, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

The Little Women starlet walked into the Hollywood event with her mom by her side.

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

E!

Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart actress was spotted with her mom Sharon Feldstein at the Dolby Theatre.

Article continues below

Check out more red carpet photos HERE!

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Exes Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper Reunite at the 2020 Oscars

Disney, Frozen, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Idina Menzel's 2020 Oscars Performance of "Into The Unknown" Was Pure Magic

Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

The Most Viral Oscars Moments Rounded Up: Photobombs, Hilarious Memes and All Things Timothée Chalamet

Billy Porter, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Winners

Brad Pitt Dedicates Best Supporting Actor Win at 2020 Oscars to His Kids

Janelle Monae, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number

Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Timothée Chalamet Photobombing Margot Robbie at the 2020 Oscars Is Pure Joy

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Charlize Theron , Laura Dern , Red Carpet , Awards , Family , Celebrities , Entertainment , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.