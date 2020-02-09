Idina Menzel's 2020 Oscars Performance of "Into The Unknown" Was Pure Magic

Talk about a gravity-defying performance!

On Sunday, Idina Menzel brought Arendelle to the 2020 Oscars with her performance of "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2.

No stranger to the Academy Awards stage, the Tony-winning actress performed the Oscar-nominated song alongside nine singers that voiced Elsa from across the globe, including AURORA, who played the voice of the siren call that the Frozen 2 heroine hears in the animated film.

With Denmark's Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Germany's Willemign Verkaik, Japan's Takako Matsu, Latin America's Carmen Garcia Saenz, Norway's Kasia Laska, Russia's Anna Buturlina, Spain's Gisela and Thaliand's Gam Wichayanee by her side, Menzel put on a performance that is nothing short of magical.

"It is hard to put it into words. It is something that I feel a lot of pride about," Menzel shared on Live From the Red Carpet with E! News' Giuliana Rancic before showtime. 'I feel a tremendous responsibility to sort of—to relate to all of the young girls and boys who are singing the music and maybe taking the message in about their own self-esteem and empowerment. Tonight we are celebrating the global impact of the song."