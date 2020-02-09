The High Schooler Who Went Viral for Being Told to Cut His Dreadlocks Attends the 2020 Oscars

Gabrielle Union knows a thing or two about making dreams come true.

The actress and producer of Oscar-nominated short film Hair Love invited DeAndre Arnold, the teenager who was suspended and told he couldn't attend graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks, to tonight's Academy Awards.

Gabrielle, Dwyane Wadeand the team behind Hair Love personally invited the 18-year-old after hearing that administrators at his Texas high school allegedly threatened him over the apparent dress code violation.

Union reached out via CBS This Morning, sharing in a video, "We love the way that you carry yourself and we wanted to do something special for you. You and your mother Sandy are the official guests of the Oscar-nominated team behind Hair Love at the 2020 Academy Awards." Filmmaker Matthew Cherry also told him, "We've all been so inspired by your story and this is the very least we can do to thank you for standing up for yourself and for your right to wear your natural hair at school."

Several celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys, have voiced their support for DeAndre. He appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the two presented him with a $20,000 college scholarship.