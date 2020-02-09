Scarlett Johansson Reinvents Fishnet in Daring 2020 Oscars Gown

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 4:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It's her big night... and she did not disappoint. 

The 2020 Oscars is off to the races, and the red carpet wouldn't be complete without an appearance from Scarlett Johansson. The actress arrived to the event alongside her famous fiancé Colin Jost, who jetted into L.A. from New York City after appearing on last night's Saturday Night Live

Scarlett opted for a satin champagne gown with a sheer, fishnet bodice custom made by Oscar De La Renta. The 35-year-old complemented the glam ensemble with a romantic updo and refined diamond jewelry. 

Of course, ScarJo's glam team had to go all out this year. Not only is Scarlett up for one Oscar tonight, she's also a rare double nominee.

Her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit earned her nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. 

Photos

2020 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

The actress has already had a pretty amazing awards season thus far. She was also nominated at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, the BAFTAs and the Critics' Choice Awards. Needless to say, tonight is the ultimate finish for Scarlett!

"Working with Noah Baumbach and Taika Waititi, respectively, has given me such deep artistic satisfaction; Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit are two great highlights of my career," she shared after the Oscars nominations were announced. "I am deeply humbled by the Academy's recognition of my work which would not have been possible without the support of the incredibly gifted actors and writer/directors that I've been so fortunate to collaborate with."

Not to mention, things have been going amazing in her love life as well. She and Colin announced their engagement in May. Let's just say, if anyone's killing it in 2020, it's definitely Scarlett! 

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, Charlize Theron, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Family

Aww! Laura Dern, Charlize Theron & Others Bring Their Moms As Dates to the 2020 Oscars

Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Exes Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper Reunite at the 2020 Oscars

Disney, Frozen, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Idina Menzel's 2020 Oscars Performance of "Into The Unknown" Was Pure Magic

Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

The Most Viral Oscars Moments Rounded Up: Photobombs, Hilarious Memes and All Things Timothée Chalamet

Billy Porter, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Winners

Brad Pitt Dedicates Best Supporting Actor Win at 2020 Oscars to His Kids

Janelle Monae, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson Sing Along With Janelle Monae in a Rousing Oscars Opening Number

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Scarlett Johansson , Awards , Red Carpet , Fashion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.