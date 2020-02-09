E!'s Nina Parker Designed Her Own Stunning 2020 Oscars Dress "Due to Very Limited Plus Size Options"

Parker tagged designer Lynne Carter Atelier in her Instagram post, the same fashion brand who she collaborated with on her beautiful brown dress for the 2020 Grammy Awards last month.



Parker completed her Oscars ensemble with jewelry by Kimberly McDonald and XIV Karats and heels by Jimmy Choo.



As for her glam, Parker styled her hair half up, half down and rocked blue eyeshadow to compliment her dark blue dress.



"Black Barbie dreaming," the Dating #NoFilter commentator wrote on IG.



Fans went crazy on social media, not only because Parker looked beautiful but also because of the meaningful reason she took designing into her own hands after having trouble finding a fitting 2020 Oscars dress.

Can't wait for your debut fashion line, Nina!