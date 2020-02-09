Brad Pitt Has Finally Arrived at the 2020 Oscars and Shocker, He Looks Handsome

Good news: Brad Pitt showed up to the 2020 Oscars looking like, well, Brad Pitt.

The leading man looked as dapper as ever dressed in a classic black tux with a velvet jacket as he posed for pictures on the red carpet. Pitt has a lot to celebrate tonight, including a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood. The film is also up for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, and Pitt's co-star Leonardo DiCaprio is up for Best Actor.

This awards season has been very fruitful for Pitt who has received lots of recognition for his role in the film. Plus, an adorable run in at the SAG Awards with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Pitt was filmed backstage watching her awards speech on the television, and photographers snapped a pic of the two interacting behind-the scenes as well.

Tonight, the actor is definitely more focused on the task at hand and drinking in every moment of the historic evening.