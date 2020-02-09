Check Out Kaitlyn Dever's "Completely Sustainable" Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Oscars

Let's get more women like Kaitlyn Dever in charge, stat.

The 23-year-old actress, fresh off a breakthrough year that saw her nominated for her first Golden Globe, hit the red carpet at her first-ever Oscars in what she described as a "completely sustainable" gown by Louis Vuitton.

And here we thought it was just any old dazzling ruby red strapless number with a sweetheart neckline. Rather, it was an "ethical and eco-responsible custom-made gown in silk satin, embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads," according to the design house.

As Dever explained to Giuliana Rancic on E! Live From the Red Carpet, she was wearing the planet-friendly look as part of Red Carpet Green Dress, a women-led global movement started by Suzy Amis Cameron (director James' wife) to make sustainable fashion the norm on red carpets everywhere.

Which also was in keeping with the theme of Dever's night. Or year, really.