Aww! See All the Celebrity Couples As They Arrive at the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 3:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Can you think of a better date night?

The 2020 Oscars have finally arrived after a whirlwind award season that has already included the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, WGA Awards, BAFTAs, Grammys...the list goes on.

Tonight's Academy Awards are the biggest in Hollywood and we're expecting to see hundreds of A-list actors, writers, directors and more descend onto the Dolby Theater to scoop up the hardware.

However, in the meantime, it's clear that many of tonight's celebs are already winners as they smile alongside their loves on the red carpet before heading into the show.

We were thrilled to see America Ferreraand her husband Ryan Piers Williams posing on the step-and-repeat together, with the How to Train Your Dragon star showing off her baby bump.

Elsewhere on the carpet, our hearts soared when we spotted Kelly Ripaand Mark Consuelos stop to take pictures for the paparazzi in style.

Read

2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

Take a look at all the couples below and keep checking back throughout the night as inevitably more and more celebs swing through the red carpet.

James Corden, Julia Carey, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

David Fisher/Shutterstock

James Corden & Julia Carey

The hilarious host was beaming alongside his wife as the stars arrived.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Brad Hall

The Veep star stunned in a custom Vera Wang dress alongside her long-time love in the heart of Hollywood.

Ryan Piers Williams, America Ferrera, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrera

The How to Train Your Dragon star cradled her baby bump in a dress that honored her Lenca ancestors alongside her husband before heading into the Dolby Theater.

Article continues below

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The dynamic duo hit the red carpet together ahead of the 2020 Oscars ceremony.

Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Vanessa Nadal & Lin-Manuel Miranda

The paparazzi took more than one shot, shot, of the Hamilton director and his wife.

Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tonya Lewis Lee & Spike Lee

The director and writer, who won an Oscar last year for BlacKkKlansman, arrived with his wife and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a purple and gold ensemble that sported the late basketball player's jersey number.

Article continues below

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Billie Eilish Is Dripping in Chanel From Head-to-Toe at 2020 Oscars

Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rebel Wilson Glitters in Gold on the Red Carpet at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern's Year With Scarlett Johansson For "Marriage Story"

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Oh My God, It's Happening: Billie Eilish and Mindy Kaling Just Shared a Moment on the Oscars Red Carpet

Billy Porter, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

Anthony Ramos Shares Lin-Manuel Miranda's Best Advice

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Celebrities , Apple News , VG , Couples
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.