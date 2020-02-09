America Ferrera's Oscars Look Honors Her How to Train Your Dragon Character and Lenca Ancestors

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 2:54 PM
America Ferrerais saying goodbye to one of her favorite characters in style.
The actress uploaded a sneak peek of her 2020 Oscars red carpet gown on her Instagram earlier today, where she also shared the significant meaning behind her outfit.
"#Oscars for the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid," she started.
"Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."
The caption accompanied a photo of the stunning star wearing a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and gold headpiece that was similar to Lencan headpieces in subsequent photos that Ferrera included.
In the photo, the performer is also cradling her baby bump. Back in December, the Superstore lead shared to her Instagram that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams are expanding their family with their second child.
Tonight, the actress could also see her film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World go on to win an Academy Award.
The movie is facing off against other pictures like Toy Story 4 and Klaus.
To see if Ferrera's Queen Astrid ends up victorious, you'll have to tune into the ceremony tonight!
With hundreds of stars from actors to directors to writers in attendance, you'll definitely want to be watching.
Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!
