Blac Chyna Walks the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet and the Internet Is Confused

The 2020 Oscars red carpet featured a surprise guest... Blac Chyna.

The social media star and Rob Kardashian's ex arrived in a plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with dark blue fringed and jeweled accents and a thigh-high slit.

The Internet was very confused as to what she was doing at the event, which celebrates the best in film and is typically attended by A-list movie and TV stars. Chyna, who is not listed as a presenter and is also not a nominee, was among the first to arrive, along with many TV hosts, including Pose's Billy Porterand model Lily Aldridge, who are guest-hosting ABC's pre-show.

"How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!" wrote Twitter user @joshuachenault1.

"Why is Blac Chyna at the oscars?! If they're just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?" asked user @CarrieAnnxx.

"They just let anybody in now huh?" wrote user @JimothyJams.