Kelly Ripa Reveals Who She's Most Excited to See at the 2020 Oscars

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 2:49 PM

Even the stars have stars they're excited to see when it comes to the Oscars.

When Kelly Ripa and hubby Mark Conseulos stopped by for a chat with her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest as he hosted the red carpet for E! news at the 92nd Academy Awards held on Sunday, Feb. 9 in Hollywood, the power couple opened up about who they were most looking forward to seeing during Hollywood's biggest night.

And for Ripa, it was all about Best Actress frontrunner Renée Zellweger.

I feel like she's really having a streak," she admitted. "And I like the fact that she's kinda like us in that she has her own life outside of show business. And so she goes and makes a movie, makes a lap of awards, and then vanishes again."

As for her hubby, he admitted he was excited to see Best Actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix, whom he'd already met before because, as Seacrest said, he's Mark Conseulos. 

 

Looking stunning in her black Custom Christian Siriano gown, Ripa admitted that she wasn't going to be keeping both men in her life at arm's length as they spoke for a very special reason. "I'm wearing full body makeup and I don't want to get it on you or you, my two husbands," she said, turning to Seacrest. "Especially you with your white."

As talk turned to Seacrest's outfit and the special feature on his patent leather shoes, Ripa couldn't help but have a little fun at her co-hosts expense.

"That's when you know you're rich," she teased. "When your shoes have cummerbunds."

For more from the couple, check out the interview above!

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

