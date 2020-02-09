Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo & Emily Spain | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sandra Oh, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The finale of awards season is here!

For the second year in a row, the 2020 Oscars will be host-less. But there's no doubt the award show will deliver plenty of memorable moments, jaw-dropping red carpet looks and buzzworthy musical performances.

It's been a whirlwind season celebrating films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story and Parasite, all of which are nominated for Best Picture.

The night could also be monumental for first-time Oscar nominees like Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo, who could earn EGOT status if she wins either Best Original Song or Actress in a Leading Role.

Sunday's live telecast will also be music-heavy featuring performances by Janelle Monáe, Chrissy Metz and Elton John, who will sing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman.

Jane Fonda, Chris Rock and Tom Hanks are also just a few of the presenters slated to entertain the audience during the 92nd Academy Awards.

Photos

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

However, before the show begins, some of the night's best moments are bound to happen on the red carpet. To see all the fashion statements from the Oscar's red carpet, check out our gallery above!

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rebel Wilson, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rebel Wilson Glitters in Gold on the Red Carpet at 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards

Oh My God, It's Happening: Billie Eilish and Mindy Kaling Just Shared a Moment on the Oscars Red Carpet

Billy Porter, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Laura Dern Is Celebrating Her Birthday at the 2020 Oscars!

Mindy Kaling, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Mindy Kaling's Diamond Necklace Has Its Own Security Guard at the 2020 Oscars

Why Mindy Kaling Dressed Up as Brad Pitt For Halloween

Laura Dern, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids

TAGS/ 2020 Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Oscars , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.