Olivia Wilde and Beanie Feldstein Reveal If a Booksmart Sequel is Happening

The teen comedy Booksmart, Olivia Wilde's big screen directorial debut, won Best First Feature at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. So how about a sequel?

"We always joke about 'Booksmarter,' so maybe one day we'll make Booksmarter," Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein told E! News on the blue carpet at the award show.

"'Booksmarter,' I love that idea," Wilde said. "We've put some thought into it. It would be fun."

In Booksmart, Feldstein, also known as Jonah Hill's sister, and Kaitlyn Dever play high school BFFs who realize on the eve of their graduation that they spent too much time on academics and less time having fun over the past four years. They then decide to make up for lost time.

Feldstein was also nominated for a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her performance in the film but lost to Awkwafina for The Farewell.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, a day before the 2020 Oscars. Booksmart did not receive any Oscar nominations.