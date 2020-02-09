Stormi Webster Performs "Rise and Shine" for Kylie Jenner in Adorable Video

She's Stormi Webster, Superstar.

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night an adorable video of her and ex Travis Scott's 2-year-old daughter speaking into a pink children's microphone.

"Hello, hello, hello, hello," Stormi says.

"Sing something," Kylie tells her. "Say, 'Rise and shine!'

"Rise and shine!" Stormi says.

This is, of course, the catchphrase that Kylie had made popular when she sang it to Stormi as a wake-up lullaby during an October 2019 video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office. Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson, as well as Ariana Grande, have since covered the tune. Kylie has also given a repeat performance herself.

"OMG she is so adorable!!!" proud grandma Kris Jenner commented on the new video of Stormi.

"Cutest" Kylie's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou wrote.

"NO WAY...I love her so much," wrote friend Victoria Villarroel.

"Stoppp," commented pal Yris Palmer.

"Noooooooo!!!! I can't handle it!" wrote Sofia Richie.