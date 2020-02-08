Malika Haqq Reveals O.T. Genasis Is Her Baby's Father In Heartwarming Speech

Malika Haqq just shared some major news.

On Saturday afternoon, the 36-year-old reality TV personality celebrated her baby shower with her loved ones, which included BFF Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jennerand so many others.

The lavish party was full of fun and festive decorations by celebrity event and wedding planner Mindy Weiss.

The room was adorned with larger-than-life teddy bears, a huge cake, a cereal bar and balloons galore. If anything, the beautiful event wasn't lost on the expectant mother, who is a little over eight months pregnant.

"Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]," Malika shared, which Khloe captured the heartwarming speech on her Instagram Stories. "This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart."

Chiming in, Khloe said, "We love you!"