Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 2:38 PM
Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Lourd and returning host Aubrey Plaza were among many stars who showcased chic looks as they walked the red- make that blue carpet at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, a day before the 2020 Oscars.
The annual ceremony, which honors the best in independent film, is traditionally held a day before the Oscars. Wilde attended the event in a semi-sheer nude romantic vintage gown with gold feather embroidery. Lopez turned heads in a Valentino sparkling beaded top and orchid skirt. Lourd was all smiles in a strapless black mini dress. Plaza paired a cropped bright red blazer with black pants.
Other stars spotted arriving at the ceremony included Naomi Watts, Marriage Story actresses Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, Octavia Spencer and Adam Sandler.
The Film Independent Spirit Awards are taking place in Santa Monica, California and airing live on IFC at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.
See stars arriving at the Film Independent Spirit Awards:
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress showcases a romantic style.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress and singer wears a color block gown.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher is all smiles.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The host showcases a career chic style.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress has some fun with mismatched patterns.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The pregnant star is pretty in pink.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The actress showcases a chic black style.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Atlanta actress is ready for Valentine's Day!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actress showcases a printed look.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress sports a colorful look.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actor poses on the blue carpet.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
The Act star is pretty in pink.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star pairs lip-print with leather.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress sports a floral look.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actress is all smiles.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The actress appears with her daughter.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The actress and sister of Jonah Hill poses in a pastel blue dress.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The actor and his wife are all smiles.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The model and actress showcases a bold, sexy style.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Honey Boy director and her comedian boyfriend pose together.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The star showcases a floral look.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The TV host and his wife pose on the carpet.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Euphoria star walks the blue carpet in an all-white look.
Check out a full list of winners of the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Check out a full list of nominations.
Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!
